GD President to Pardon Jailed Opposition Leaders, if they Pledge to Run in Local Elections

GD President Mikheil Kavelashvili declared readiness to pardon jailed opposition leaders, provided they run in local elections, slated for October 4, 2025.

“It is crucial that all political parties registered according to the Georgian legislation and wishing to do so, take full-fledged participation in these elections. It is also important that all political parties can run a full election campaign,” wrote Kavelashvili.

Given that several political leaders are currently serving sentences, he added, “I propose to all convicted politicians to appeal to me in writing for pardon and in the same declaration to confirm their wish to participate in [local] elections. If such an appeal is made, I will immediately issue an act of pardon to the relevant convict.”

Currently, Irakli Okruashvili, Nika Gvaramia, Nika Melia, Giorgi Vashadze, Mamuka Khazaradze, Badri Japaradze, Zurab Japaridze are serving sentences of up to eight months for defying the summonses of the Tsulukiani Commission. While Giorgi Gakharia has been summoned, but is currently staying out of the country.

Participation in local elections has been a matter of contention among the opposition. Khazaradze and Japaridze have stated that they would run, while Gakharia has implied that he might. Others have reconfirmed their pledge to boycott what they see as a repressive context and an unfair electoral process.