Opposition Politicians Jailed – International Reactions

The jailing of opposition leaders for boycotting the Georgian Dream parliamentary commission, with more prison sentences expected, has raised concerns at home and abroad that the ruling government has moved into a new phase of authoritarianism, imprisoning opponents while planning to ban opposition parties later.

On June 23, Zurab Japaridze, Mamuka Khazaradze, and Badri Japaridze were sentenced to months in prison. A day later, on June 24, Giorgi Vashadze received the same sentence. Two other politicians – Nika Melia and Nika Gvaramia – remain in pretrial detention, anticipating similar verdicts. In addition, former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili, currently behind bars, and UNM’s Givi Targamadze, now free on bail, will likely share a similar fate.

All eight face charges for refusing to appear before the Georgian Dream parliament’s temporary investigative commission tasked with probing alleged crimes by the former United National Movement government and other officials. Opposition politicians have defied the commission’s summonses in their continued rejection of the one-party parliament formed after Georgia’s disputed October 26 elections.

We have compiled international reactions to the jailing of the opposition figures in Georgia:

U.S. State Department (in a comment to Formula TV): “We are deeply concerned by the continuation and increase in anti-democratic actions in Georgia, including the detention of political opposition figures and targeted harassment of civil society, including those critical of the government’s actions. We have serious concerns that Georgia is using its recently passed legislation, including amendments to the grants law, selectively against actual or perceived critics of the Georgian government – thus restricting freedom of expression and unduly limiting the work of civil society. As Vice President Vance said in Munich, “You cannot win a democratic mandate by censoring your opponents or putting them in jail, nor can you win one by disregarding your basic electorate on questions like who gets to be a part of our shared society.”

Joe Wilson, U.S. Representative: “The illegitimate Georgian Dream regime has wrongfully arrested opposition leaders Zurab Japaridze, Mamuka Khazaradze, and Badri Japaridze, escalating their crackdown. Ivanishvili seeks to create a one-party state in service to Communist China. The Senate must pass MEGOBARI!”

Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Senator: “Sentencing and detaining democratic opposition leaders in Georgia is not justice, it’s a pattern of repression. Badri Japaridze, Mamuka Khazaradze, Zurab Japaridze, Nika Melia, Nika Gvaramia, Irakli Okruashvili, and many others detained deserve their freedom, now.”

Stephen Doughty, UK’s Minister of State for Europe, North America and the UK Overseas: “The sentencing of prominent opposition figures in Georgia for boycotting a parliamentary session is a blatant move to block election rivals. Georgian Dream must end its silencing of dissent and free all political prisoners.”

Benjamin Haddad, France’s Minister Delegate for European Affairs: “The repression of the opposition in Georgia, with the arrest and sentencing of Zurab Japaridze, Nika Melia, Nika Gvaramia, Mamuka Khazaradze, Badri Japaridze, and Giorgi Vashadze, is unacceptable. France condemns the Georgian Dream’s authoritarian drift following elections in 2024 that were neither free nor fair.”

Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Enlargement: “The arrest of opposition voices is an attack at Georgia’s democratic foundations, which are being eroded by the day. I stand with those fighting for a free and pluralistic Georgian society and call on the Georgian authorities to release all journalists, activists, and those detained unjustly.”

Anitta Hipper, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy: “The politically motivated persecution and arrests of opposition leaders go against basic democratic values. These are authoritarian tactics, opposite of what is expected from an EU candidate country. Georgian Dream must stop weaponising the justice system.”

Knut Abraham, PACE Vice-President: “Imprisoning opposition politicians, intimidating civil society and putting them behind bars, beating and arresting people who demonstrate – it sounds all too familiar. It is a reality in Russia and Belarus today. For too long, we watched as one repressive law after another was passed until it was too late. But we can learn from our mistakes. We must do so today with regard to Georgia if we do not want a second Belarus in the Caucasus! New opposition politicians are arrested in Georgia every day. As a member of the Council of Europe, Georgia has committed itself to respecting human rights and protecting democracy. I call on the Committee of Ministers to defend the Council of Europe’s red lines and to act immediately before it is too late!”

Foreign Ministry of Norway: “The recent arrests of several opposition leaders in Georgia represent an unprecedented attack on Georgia’s democracy. Norway calls for the release of those unjustly imprisoned, and an end to repressive actions against civil society, free media, and freedom of speech in Georgia.”

Margus Tsahkna, Estonian Foreign Minister: “Georgian authorities have once again turned to repression, arresting multiple opposition leaders in recent days. Jailing pro-European politicians only pushes Georgia further from its EU path. The political persecution must end. Georgian Dream must release all political prisoners now.”

Maria Malmer Stenergard, Swedish Foreign Minister: “The arrests and sentences against opposition leaders erode Georgia’s democracy. Georgian authorities are also intensifying their crackdown on civil society and independent media. Sweden will continue to stand up for a free, democratic and pluralistic Georgian society.”

Marko Mihkelson, Chair of Estonian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee: “Is the free world really so weak that it is unable to do anything to support the Georgian people in their efforts to resist the establishment of a dictatorship in this small South Caucasian country? Authoritarian regimes and the ‘useful idiots’ who serve them will only gain more confidence to continue their offensive.”

James MacCleary, British MP: “I condemn the jailing of my friend Giorgi Vashadze. I was due to meet him next week. I’ll be writing to the Foreign Secretary demanding immediate action. All political prisoners in Georgia must be released – the UK must sanction Ivanishvili and his corrupt government now.”

Leading MEPs Joint Statement, David McAllister (EPP), Sergey Lagodinsky (The Greens/EFA), Nils Ušakovs (S&D), and Rasa Juknevičienė (EPP): “[…] This move is a clear example of the Georgian Dream’s attempts to consolidate power and suppress any form of opposition. It casts further doubts about the overall election environment in the country, raising our concerns regarding the upcoming municipal elections. We stand in solidarity with the opposition leaders, civil society organisations, independent broadcasters, and protestors who are being targeted by this new wave of repression. We call for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Georgia. We urge the EU and its Member States to take immediate action and to introduce personal sanctions against those who are responsible for the democratic backsliding, in particular Bidzina Ivanishvili and Irakli Kobakhidze […]”

Rasa Juknevičienė, Lithuanian MEP: “Three opposition leaders – Zurab Japaridze, Mamuka Khazaradze, and Badri Japaridze – were arrested today. Does anyone in the EU still doubt that Georgian Dream has chosen the path of dictatorship? I urge the EUCouncil to unanimously adopt sanctions against the regime.”

Nacho Sánchez Amor, Spanish MEP: “It’s appalling to see Georgia at full speed towards a one-party system. One by one, opposition figures are being jailed. The country has passed from being a frontrunner in EU integration to a frontrunner in authoritarianism at light speed, betraying the aspirations of its society.”

ALDE Party: OUTRAGEOUS: “FOUR liberal opposition leaders have been thrown in jail by the Georgian Dream regime. This is pure political repression. The people of Georgia are demanding democracy, and they are being silenced. Liberals will not stay quiet. We demand their immediate release.”

More to follow…