GD Parliament Extends Mandate of UNM Investigative Commission

The Georgian Dream-led Parliament has extended the mandate of its investigative commission, looking into the alleged crimes by the UNM, pushing its term through July 5, according to a resolution adopted on May 27.

“Based on the hearing of the interim report on the activities performed [as of May 23, 2025], the term of office of the Temporary Investigative Commission of Georgia shall be extended for 1 month from June 5, 2025,” the resolution states.

The temporary investigative commission was created in the GD parliament on February 5 to probe alleged crimes under the UNM government. On April 14, the commission’s mandate was extended to cover not only 2003-2012, but also 2003 to the present day. It is part of the GD’s push to ban what it describes as the “collective UNM” – a term used to label major pro-Western opposition parties that passed the threshold in the 2024 elections. Tea Tsulukiani, the former Justice Minister under GD, widely considered as one of the most influential figures in the GD party, chairs the commission. On May 13, the GD parliament passed the legislative package that further paved the way for banning opposition parties.

All non-participating opposition leaders, with the exception of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, have been subjected to bail. Former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili and Girchi-More Freedom party leader Zurab Japaridze were arrested. None of the arrested political figures have paid bail, as they reject the legitimacy of the Parliament and its investigative commission. Under Georgian law, failure to appear before the commission can result in bail conditions or up to one year in prison.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული