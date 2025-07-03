OSCE PA Urges GD to De-escalate, Respect Freedoms, Return to EU Path

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly adopted a Resolution on Supporting Democracy and OSCE Values in Georgia. It urges the Georgian Dream government to de-escalate political tensions, restore public trust in democracy by engaging in dialogue, respect freedoms of assembly and expression, refrain from using force against peaceful protesters, and return to the path of European integration.

The resolution, passed on July 3 during the Assembly’s 32nd annual session held in Porto, Portugal, reiterated its support for Georgian civil society and their aspirations for EU membership. It also reaffirmed its backing of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

“The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly confirms its support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders,” the resolution states. It further calls on the Russian Federation to reverse its recognition of occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states, implement the EU-brokered 2008 ceasefire agreement, halt its military presence in the occupied regions, and cease attempts to forcibly separate them from Georgia.

The resolution follows increasing concerns about the GD government’s repressive actions, including its turn away from the EU path, the arrest and physical assaults of peaceful demonstrators during protests in November and December 2024, raids on opposition offices, the passage of controversial laws, and the imprisonment of political opponents and journalists.

In this context, the Assembly expressed deep concern over Georgia’s 2024 parliamentary elections, citing widespread violations documented by the OSCE/ODIHR and what it called “an unprecedented use of administrative resources” that “undermines the principles of freedom, equality, and the legitimacy of the election results.”

The resolution strongly condemned the “disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters, who are standing firm for the European and democratic future of Georgia,” and said it was disturbed by politically motivated prosecutions of journalists, activists, and opposition figures.

It also voiced disappointment over newly adopted laws on “foreign agents,” “radio and television,” and “grants,” saying the authorities “are using all means possible to consolidate power.”

The Assembly expressed deep concern about rising anti-EU rhetoric and growing ties with Russia and China, calling these developments “completely unacceptable” and inconsistent with Georgia’s stated goal of EU integration.

Expression of tensions

Ahead of the Porto session, on May 15, U.S. Representative Joe Wilson, co-chair of the Helsinki Commission, joined by other American and European lawmakers, called on Portugal to deny visas to Georgian officials attending the meeting, citing the Georgian Dream government’s “anti-democratic” policies.

Nikoloz Samkharadze, chair of the GD Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee, was present at the session and addressed the Assembly, denouncing Wilson’s statement as a “shameful act” that contradicts the OSCE’s principles. He also criticized the amendments to the resolution, claiming the accusations against Georgia were unfounded.

“If today the content of election observation reports can be distorted, lies can be spread, and attackers armed with fireworks and Molotov cocktails can be labeled as peaceful citizens, then tomorrow we may be called elephants — and if the majority likes the term, such absurdity might make it into a resolution,” Samkharadze said, according to a statement released by the Georgian Parliament.

