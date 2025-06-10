7 Arrested for Drug-Related Crimes

Seven individuals, including citizens of Georgia, Ukraine, Israel, and Egypt, were arrested on drug-related charges, the Interior Ministry reported on June 10.

The arrests followed an investigation on several drug-related charges, including the illegal purchase and storage of large and particularly large quantities of drugs, preparation for sale, and the unlawful possession of marijuana and psychotropic substances. The arrested individuals face up to 20 years or life in prison.

Authorities said law enforcement officers seized large and particularly large quantities of various narcotics and psychoactive substances, including cocaine, Subutex, methadone, buprenorphine, codeine, Lyrica, and marijuana. They also seized materials used for packaging drugs, along with digital scales, adhesive tape, and polyethylene bags.

