Georgian Dream Criminalizes Small Marijuana Possession

The illegal purchase or possession of over five grams of dried marijuana can now be punished by up to six years in prison in Georgia.

On July 2, the Georgian Dream parliament rubber-stamped the relevant legislative amendments to the country’s Criminal Code, placing marijuana and cannabis possession under the same category as other drugs. During deliberations, GD MP Archil Gorduladze noted that rules regarding consumption remain unchanged.

Concerns over stricter laws have grown following the accompanied changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that allow the identities of witnesses involved in covert investigative operations to remain fully secret, even when their testimony could lead to a guilty verdict. Critics fear that the GD is preparing to plant drugs on its opponents, leaving future defendants with fewer chances to prove their innocence.

“This is not about tightening drug policy – it’s about preparing the system for mass drug planting,” lawyer Saba Brachveli said in a Facebook post, adding, “Journalists won’t cover it, cameras won’t catch it, and now even the defense won’t be able to investigate it properly.”

Under the new rules, possession of 70 to 250 grams of dried marijuana is punishable by five to eight years in prison. For particularly large quantities — over 250 grams — the sentence can reach 20 years or life. A small quantity is defined as five to 70 grams of dried marijuana or 10 to 140 grams of raw marijuana.

The amendments also remove a clause that had excluded marijuana and cannabis from the list of substances triggering similar prison sentences for illegal manufacturing, production, transportation, or distribution. Marijuana and cannabis now fall under those provisions as well.

Sowing, planting, and cultivating cannabis will carry relatively smaller prison terms.

The changes come as Georgian Dream tightens its drug policy as part of its “uncompromised” fight against drug dealers. The one-party parliament on July 2 also banned private entities from carrying out opioid replacement therapies and importing psychotropic drugs into the country.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly defined a small quantity of dried marijuana as up to five grams. The correct range for a small quantity is from five to 70 grams.

