GD Announces Tougher Drug Policy

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party is announcing legislative changes that would make the country’s drug policy tougher. Mamuka Mdinaradze, GD’s parliamentary majority leader, spoke on March 10, about the amendments, which have yet to be officially tabled.

The penalties for selling “all kinds of drugs”, will become “extremely severe,” Mdinaradze said, clarifying that sellers of even “small amounts of drugs” will be sentenced to twelve to 20 years or life in prison. He later said, in response to a journalist’s question, that the penalty for selling marijuana would also be toughened, but it was unclear whether that would fall under the categories that could lead to life imprisonment.

The drug dealers or their promoters will have their property confiscated, including real estate, which will be transferred to state ownership.

Mdinaradze also announced that as of June 1, anyone “confirmed” to have used drugs or who avoids a drug test will have their driving license revoked for three years, their right to work in public service or education for five years, and their right to own a gun.

Calling on the private sector to support the government’s new drug policy initiatives, Mdinaradze added: “To save future generations, we will make this issue of drug reform, anti-drug campaign, and promotion of healthy lifestyles our top national priority.”

During his briefing, Mdinaradze said: “Nothing can be more anti-national and anti-Georgian than the liberal drug policy and its grave consequences.”

The planned drug crackdown comes amid recent protests, which have seen several allegations of police planting drugs on protesters. Among those detained are Giorgi Akhobadze, Nika Katsia, and Russian national Anton Chechin – all active in the pro-EU protests – as authorities attempt to bring drug-related charges against them in ongoing trials.

The GD’s drug policy has regularly been criticized for what many see as being already harsh and punitive.

