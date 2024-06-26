24 Arrested for Drug-Related Crimes, Including 11 Traffickers

24 people, both Georgian and foreign citizens, were arrested for drug-related crimes, including eleven drug traffickers, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) reported on June 26.

The investigation was launched under a number of criminal charges, including Articles 236, 260, 18-260, 19-260, 261, 262, 265, 273 and 19-273, which deal with the sale, purchase, storage, importation and cultivation of drugs, including marijuana, and psychoactive substances. The crimes are punishable by up to 20 years to life imprisonment because of the large and particularly high quantities seized.

During the investigation, the police made several control purchases of drugs and secretly audio-videotaped these purchases based on the judge’s decision.

Drugs and psychoactive substances seized during the search included cocaine, buprenorphine, methadone, MDMA, alpha-PVP, ketamine, so-called bio, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Money allegedly obtained from drug trafficking and electric scales were also found during the investigation. Police also seized guns from three of the arrestees.

A week earlier, another 27 people, including Georgian and foreign citizens, were arrested for drug-related crimes. 15 of them were drug traffickers.

So far this month, the MIA has arrested about 60 people on drug-related charges.

Also Read: