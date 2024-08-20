19 Arrested for Drug-Related Crimes, Including Six Traffickers

19 people, both Georgian and foreign citizens, were arrested for drug-related crimes, including six drug traffickers, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) reported on August 20.

The investigation was launched under a number of criminal charges, including Articles 260, 261, 265, 18-260, 19-260 and 273 Prima, which deal with the sale of drugs and the illegal purchase and storage, cultivation of drugs, psychoactive substances and marijuana. The crimes are punishable by up to 20 years to life imprisonment because of the large and particularly large quantities seized.

During the investigation, the police made several control purchases of drugs and secretly audio-videotaped these purchases based on the judge’s decision.

Drugs seized during the search included heroin, cocaine, MDMA, pregabalin, methadone, alpha-PVP, buprenorphine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and lyrica. Money allegedly obtained from drug trafficking, as well as adhesive tapes and electric scales were also found during the investigation.

