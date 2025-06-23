Two Hospitalized after Car Drives into Protesters in Tbilisi

A car drove into a nighttime protest in Tbilisi, where demonstrators were reportedly obstructing traffic, striking several protesters. Two women were hospitalized. The Interior Ministry has launched an investigation under a criminal charge of group violence causing physical pain. It has yet to confirm whether any suspects have been arrested.

The incident occurred late on the night of June 22 — the 206th day of anti-regime resistance — on Atoneli Street, near the Orbeliani presidential palace. Demonstrators were engaged in a so-called “Zebra protest” – A currently popular protest form, where protesters walk back and forth on the crosswalk to obstruct traffic. Video footage shows a car maneuvering aggressively on the street after reportedly striking several people. Police were present at the scene, but the car ultimately drove away.

The two people hospitalized were reportedly Liza Ubilava and Mariam Mekantsishvili. The latter has been reported to receive a linear fracture of the rib.

