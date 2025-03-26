skip to content
Bershueti village, Gori municipality, near the Tskhinvali occupation line, Source: Democracy Research Institute (DRI)
Two Georgian Citizens Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

Civil.ge Send an email 26/03/2025 - 15:07
Two Georgian citizens were illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces near the villages of Ergneti, Gori Municipality, and Sveri in the occupied territory of Tskhinvali, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported on March 26.

The SSSG said that upon receiving information about the incident, it activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. The Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and international partners have also been informed.

According to the SSSG, all existing mechanisms have been activated to ensure the release of the Georgian citizen in the shortest possible time.

