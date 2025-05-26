International Partners Congratulate Georgia on Independence Day

On May 26, Georgia celebrates the 107th anniversary of the declaration of its first democratic republic and the 34th anniversary of its independence restoration. In celebration of Georgia’s Independence Day, foreign leaders, diplomats, and officials shared congratulatory messages and well-wishes to Georgia.

Civil.ge has compiled the following messages from international partners:

Joint Statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish PM Donald Tusk: “On the occasion of the Independence Day of Georgia, we would like to send a message of friendship and solidarity to the Georgian people, and reiterate our unwavering support for the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Georgia. We support the democratic and European aspirations of the Georgian people. These aspirations reflect a willingness to be part of the European family. We, therefore, condemn all activities of the Georgian authorities resulting in the democratic backsliding and the attacks against civil society, media and government critics. Freedom of expression and of assembly must be upheld. Reports of excessive violence must be investigated. Laws that contradict European standards must be amended and the much-needed reform process must be picked up again. The Georgian authorities need to re-establish a dialogue with opposition and civil society. The people of Georgia should not be deprived of the opportunities associated with the country’s European path.”

Marco Rubio, United States Secretary of State: “On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my greetings to the people of Georgia on this national day. For over thirty years, the friendship and partnership between our nations has been built on shared values of democracy, sovereignty, and the pursuit of a better future. On this day, we celebrate the strength and resilience of the Georgian people and our enduring bonds. The Georgian people’s love of and commitment to freedom and independence is inspiring. The United States remains committed to a partnership in line with Georgia’s aspirations for a secure and prosperous future.”

Charles III, King of the United Kingdom: “As the people of Georgia celebrate Independence Day, my wife and I are delighted to send our warmest congratulations. I look forward to the continuing close friendship and the strong partnership between the people of our countries. My wife and I have great pleasure in conveying our very best wishes to all Georgians in the year ahead.”

The EU’s Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, recorded a congratulatory video, addressing the citizens of Georgia, stating: “Today, I congratulate all the citizens of Georgia on the Independence Day. You have every reason to be proud for preserving the century-old legacy of the First Democratic Republic while building an independent state for the past 34 years. Over these years, the European Union has always stood by Georgia’s side. We have been providing vital assistance, supporting democratic reforms, opening access to European markets, and enabling visa-free travel for citizens of Georgia. Yet today also serves as a powerful reminder that independence and democracy must never be taken for granted. The European Union remains firmly committed to Georgia in solidarity, in partnership, and in shared belief in a democratic European future. We are proud to be friends of Georgia. Happy Independence Day! Go Forward, Georgia! Go!”

Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Latvia: “Congratulations from Latvia to the people of Georgia celebrating Independence Day. Liberty and democracy are priceless and must be guarded always. My full solidarity with all freedom-loving Georgians at this very important day.”

Alar Karis, President of Estonia: “I send warmest wishes to the people of Georgia, to freedom-loving Georgians. Independence Day honours the courage it takes to choose and protect freedom. Freedom, once claimed, must be guarded – may you always have the strength to do so.”

Maia Sandu, President of Moldova: “Happy Independence Day to the brave people of Georgia. Moldova stands with all who believe in freedom, dignity, and a European future. Our journeys may not always be easy – but they are worth taking, together…To honour the strength of the Georgian people, we award the Order of the Republic – Moldova’s highest distinction – to President Salome Zurabishvili. Her leadership and dedication to democratic values inspire us all.

Poland’s MFA: “Best wishes of peace, solidarity, and prosperity to the people of Georgia on the occasion of their Independence Day!”

Lithuanian MFA: “Congratulations to the people of Georgia on Independence Day! For 180 days, you’ve stood firm for a European, democratic future. Your voices are heard, and they inspire all who believe in freedom and the power of unity. Dghegrdzeli ikhos evropuli Sakartvelo!”

Estonian MFA: “Estonia wishes all freedom-loving people of Georgia heartfelt congratulations on Georgia’s Independence Day.”

Bulgarian MFA: “Happy National Day of Georgia! Bulgaria supports the strong commitment of the Georgian people to democracy, shared European values and a EU future, which will further strengthen our long-standing friendly ties.”

Azerbaijan’s MFA: “Congratulations to our friend, neighbor and strategic partner Georgia on the occasion of Independence Day! Happy Independence Day to the Government and People of Georgia!”

Turkey’s MFA: “We celebrate the Independence Day of our neighbour and strategic partner Georgia.”

Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India: “Greetings to FM Maka Botchorishvili, the Government and people of Georgia on their Independence Day. Will continue efforts towards deepening of our ties.”

Sherarz Gasri, Ambassador of France to Georgia: “On May 26th, 1918, Georgia proclaimed its independence from the Russian empire and have been fighting for freedom ever since. Today, France supports Georgia sovereignty & territorial integrity. We stand by the people of Georgia in its European and democratic aspirations.”

Peter Fischer, Germany’s Ambassador to Georgia: “Congratulations to our Georgian friends on Independence Day! Georgians have always worked tirelessly for independence, freedom, and democracy in their country. We respect and admire this unwavering commitment. Germany and Europe stand by your side. Gagimarjos Sakartvelo.”

Meline Arakelian, Ambassador of the Netherlands: “On behalf of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, I would like to extend my warm congratulations to the Georgian people on their Independence Day. Georgia’s independence is hard-won. It has come with many sacrifices. Until this day, Georgian people continue to defend their freedom. For themselves and for future generations. The Netherlands has been a reliable partner and friend for Georgia since its independence. We remain committed to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, also through our steadfast contribution to the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia. We are – and will remain – with you. Long live Georgia!”

Ashot Smbatyan, Ambassador of Armenia: “I warmly congratulate the friendly Georgia and the brotherly Georgian people on their national holiday, Georgia’s Independence Day! I wish you peace, unity, strength, and prosperity! Our people share many common values, the most cherished of which are love for the homeland and preservation of national identity. Once again, I congratulate brotherly Georgia and wish it nothing but progress! With respect, Ashot Smbatyan.”

Anne Toft Sørensen, Ambassador of Denmark to Georgia: “Congratulations to all Georgians on your Independence Day! Denmark continues its unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Freedom cannot be taken for granted.”

Petr Kubernat, Czech Ambassador to Georgia: ” Dear Georgian friends my sincere congratulations to your Independence Day! Czechia continues to support your sovereignty and territorial integrity. You deserve a democratic and peaceful future. We stand on your side! Gagimarjos Sakartvelo.”

Bergljot Hovland, Norwegian Ambassador to Georgia: “Dear Georgians, Happy Independence Day! We pay tribute to those who bravely stood, and continue to stand, in defense of Georgia’s independence and freedom. We reiterate our support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. გილოცავთ! [Congratulations]

Embassy of Sweden in Tbilisi: “Dear Georgians, warmest congratulations on your ​​Independence Day! Sweden remains a steadfast supporter of Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We continue to stand firmly with the Georgian people and its European aspirations.”

Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia: “The Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia sincerely congratulates Georgia and the Georgian people on Independence Day! We wish you peace and prosperity, happiness and harmony, prosperity and restoration of territorial integrity! Happy holiday, Georgia!”

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of the Belarusian opposition: “Congratulations to the people of Georgia on Independence Day! We strongly support your sovereignty, territorial integrity & European aspirations. Belarusians & Georgians know: freedom must be fought for, and our future lies with Europe. გილოცავთ, [congratulations] Sakartvelo!”

Rasa Juknevičienė, MEP: “Happy Independence Day to Georgia! Today, you are continuing the same fight that has been lasting for more than a century. I stand with all the brave Georgian people who demand what they deserve – freedom, democracy, and a pro-European future of their country.”

