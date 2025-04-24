Georgia Grants Conditional Visa-Free Entry to Citizens of 17 Countries

The Georgian Dream government has issued a decree allowing citizens of 17 countries to enter and stay in Georgia without a visa under certain conditions.

The list includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ghana, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Citizens of these countries will be able to enter and remain in Georgia beginning May 16, 2025, if they hold a visa or residence permit from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, or Oman. The document must be valid for at least one year prior to arrival.

