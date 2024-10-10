Russia Expands Visa-Free Regime for Georgian Citizens

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree on October 10 expanding grounds for the visa-free regime for Georgian citizens. Labor migrants from Georgia can now stay in Russia for more than three months, whereas previously all other categories of Georgians entering the country had this right. Russians, on the other hand, can stay in Georgia for 365 consecutive days.

The changes were made in the decree published in the spring of 2023 when Russia canceled visas for Georgians. Previously, all Georgian citizens could enter Russia for this period of more than 90 days, except for those who came to Russia for work or education. These restrictions have now been lifted.

The decree comes just two weeks before the crucial parliamentary elections, which the Georgian opposition sees as a referendum between Europe and Russia. The decree comes into force on the day of its publication, and now these categories of citizens can visit Russia ‘on the basis of valid identity documents (Georgian passport, diplomatic passport, service passport, seaman’s book, travel document for return to Georgia)’.

Last year’s decision by the Russian authorities met with contradictory reactions: Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has criticized Russia’s decision last year to abolish visa restrictions with Georgia and to resume direct flights, calling it “another Russian provocation.” She also said: “We do not need gifts from Russia, masked as some kind of concession.” The decision was met negatively by a large part of the opposition as well. The ruling GD, however, welcomed the decision. Commenting on Moscow’s decision to abolish the visa regime and lift the ban on air flights with Georgia, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said that from a humanitarian point of view, this decision “is welcome for any responsible government.”

Also Read: