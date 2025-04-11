GD FM Botchorishvili Attends Delphi Economic Forum

Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili participated in the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece on April 9 and 10. The annual forum brings together leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss pressing economic, political, and security issues on a regional and global scale.

Regional Connectivity, EU Integration, and Security Challenges

On April 9, GD Minister Botchorishvili took part in panel discussion centered on global developments and their impact on national economies. According to a press release issued by Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she highlighted the country’s “strategic role in regional connectivity, its relations with the European Union, and the country’s security challenges.”

According to the press release, Botchorishvili focused on Georgia’s economic position, emphasizing the importance of free trade agreements the country has signed. She emphasized that Georgia offers an attractive investment climate and serves as “a key commercial hub not only for Europe but also for Central Asia and the Black Sea region.”

Botchorishvili also referred to Georgia’s geographic advantage and historical role as a “vital bridge between Europe and Asia.” As stated in the release, in this context, she discussed Georgia’s involvement in major regional infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing intercontinental connectivity, noting the Black Sea’s strategic importance in advancing regional development.

“We are at a crossroads situated at the center of everything happening in the wider region, particularly in Europe, affects us because we consider ourselves part of the European architecture,” remarked GD FM. “On the other hand, as an economic and cultural bridge, Georgia plays a connecting role in terms of East-West connectivity between two distinct regions. Yes we have the potential to fulfill that role effectively.”

During the discussions, when asked about U.S. tariffs, the GD FM responded: “In terms of Georgian imports, we have one of the lowest tariff rates at 10%, yet there’s a significant trade imbalance since we import far more than the United States than we export to it.” She cited this as one reason not to be “overly concerned about tariff policies,” adding: “We are carefully monitoring the situation.”

Botchorishvili also addressed the country’s path toward EU membership. As stated in the release, she reaffirmed that European integration is a “long-standing and constitutionally enshrined commitment of the country.”

According to the MFA she spoke about the “significant steps Georgia has taken on this path” and claimed that the “country has implemented extensive reforms to align with European standards and now stands as a regional leader in this regard.”

Botchorishvili also complained about ” to use the topic of European integration as a tool for destabilization” and answered questions about Georgia’s domestic political developments.

“The biggest challenge we face today is the irresponsibility of elected politicians,” Botchorishvili claimed. She said: “Once elected, they must represent their votes in the parliament and keep political processes there, rather than in the streets.”

She addressed the Russian occupation of Georgian territories, identifying it as one of the primary security concerns facing the country, stressing that “Georgia has no diplomatic relations with Russia due to Russia’s ongoing occupation of two regions- Abkhazia and Tskhinvali – which remains our number one security threat.”

In these terms, “She reaffirmed the importance of the Geneva International Discussions as a format for peaceful conflict resolution and emphasized the critical need for continued international engagement,” the release said.

“Privileged to have an engaging conversation with Fanis Papathanasiou at the Delphi Economic Forum and share Georgia’s perspectives on different issues related to global & regional challenges and the importance of cooperation,” remarked GD FM following the panel discussions.

Black Sea Cooperation and Security

On April 10, Botchorishvili delivered a speech during a session on the regional and global significance of the Black Sea. According to the MFA, she focused on the region’s strategic role in ensuring economic stability and connectivity between East and West.

“We are committed to implementing free trade agreements that will make the Black Sea a connecting rather than a dividing sea with the European Union,” said Botchorishvili.

She presented Georgia’s vision for the Black Sea as a future platform for “cooperation, development, and peace,” and emphasized Georgia’s contribution as a transit, energy, and strategic partner. According to the press release, Botchorishvili also highlighted the country’s active participation in regional infrastructure and energy projects that promote connectivity between Europe and Asia, particularly in the fields of trade and energy.

In her remarks, Botchorishvili also called attention to Russia’s aggressive actions in the Black Sea region, citing them as ongoing security threats. “She reaffirmed Georgia’s readiness to work closely with European and international partners to ensure peace and stability in the Black Sea region,” the statement concluded.

More to Follow…

