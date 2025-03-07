GD PM Kobakhidze Visits Turkmenistan

Continuing his series of visits to Central Asia countries, the Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, accompanied by a delegation, arrived in Turkmenistan on March 6 for an official visit. On March 7, Kobakhidze met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

According to a press release from the GD government administration, the visit includes expanded negotiations between senior officials from both countries. The talks, led by the GD First Vice Prime Minister and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, are expected to result in agreements covering cooperation in various sectors.

The Georgian delegation includes GD First Vice PM and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, GD Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili, GD Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze, GD Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Davit Songulashvili, GD Minister of Sports Shalva Gogoladze and the Head of the GD Government Administration Levan Zhorzholiani.

Meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedow

During the meeting on March 7, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow the conversation touched upon the friendly relations between Georgia and Turkmenistan and cooperation in various fields. The positive dynamics of the development of bilateral political and economic relations was noted, the GD government press release said.

The parties underlined the importance of connectivity and the development of the Middle Corridor and discussed the prospects for further development of cooperation in the transport and energy sectors. Irakli Kobakhidze spoke about the transport and logistics projects aimed at further strengthening Georgia’s transit function.

In addition to economic and infrastructure issues, Kobakhidze praised Turkmenistan’s efforts to maintain stability in Central Asia and “spoke about the peace policy of the Georgian government,” the press release said.

“Deepening close ties with Turkmenistan in pursuit of developing a safe and secure middle corridor is high on our agenda. I believe our partnership has the potential to ensure greater peace and economic development for the region and beyond,” wrote Kobakhidze on social media following the meeting.

