New Culture Minister Appointed, GD Says it Plans to Separate Sports Ministry After Elections

On October 18, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze appointed Tinatin Rukhadze as the new Minister of Culture, Science, and Sports, the latter component of which (sports) PM Kobakhidze has said will be split off as a separate Ministry after the elections.

New Minister

The appointment of a new Minister of Culture comes after the previous one, Tea Tsulukiani, resigned, ostensibly to enter Parliament, as she is one of the frontrunners on the GD ticket. PM Irakli Kobakhidze thanked Tea Tsulukiani for her work.

As for the new Minister of Culture, Tinatin Rukhadze, a musician, she has been the Director of the National Youth Palace in Tbilisi from 2016 to the present. Her first steps in the field began in the late 80s.

The new Minister of Culture thanked the Head of Government for his trust. “I, as a person who has worked tirelessly in this field for 35 years […] will try to do many good deeds for the people who carry the name of our country abroad in culture and sports,” Tinatin Rukhadze said.

New Ministry

At today’s briefing, PM Kobakhidze also said that after the elections the GD plans to initiate new legislation to separate the Ministry of Sport from the current Ministry.

PM Kobakhidze introduced Shalva Gogoladze, who has been appointed as the First Deputy Minister of Culture, and said he is proposing Gogoladze for the post of Minister of Sport after a separate ministry is created following the elections.

Shalva Gogoladze, a lawyer by training with many years of work experience in the field of sports, has been Deputy Minister of Culture in charge of sports affairs since 2017. Previously, from 2015 to 2016, he was Deputy Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs.

