Prime Minister Nominates Three New Cabinet Members

Prime Minister, at a briefing on November 25 announced the nominations for three ministerial portfolios: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice and Minister of Environment and Agriculture.

He nominated Maka Botchorishvili, a Chair of the European Integration Committee of the outgoing parliament for the post of Foreign Minister. She will replace Ilia Darchiashvili in this position.

Anri Okhanashvili, the chair of the parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee, is nominated to lead the Ministry of Justice, replacing Rati Bregadze in that post.

The Chair of the Sector Economy and Economic Policy Committee of the outgoing Parliament Davit Songhulashvili is nominated to head the Ministry of Environment and Agriculture. He will replace the incumbent Otar Shamugia.

The nominations come right before the first session of the Parliament, which is scheduled for November 25, 12:00 local time and are going to take place against the background of protests, problems with the new parliament legitimacy, as the evidence mounts of the wide-spread and systemic rigging of the October 26 elections.

The GD will sit alone, as the four opposition forces which passed the 5% threshold say they will not enter the parliament, and non-attendance of the opening session by the Western diplomats. President Salome Zurabishvili challenged the official results in the Constitutional Court, which has yet to review the claim, but Georgian Dream is proceeding with the first session in what legal experts say is a breach of procedure.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)