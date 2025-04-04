Adjara Region’s Head of Government Tornike Rizhvadze Resigns

Tornike Rizhvadze announced about his resignation as Head of the local government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

“I remain a loyal soldier of the Georgian Dream, and I am sure that many great victories lie ahead!” Rizhvadze wrote in a Facebook post.

Rizhvadze has led the regional government since 2018. He was often the subject of criticism, including over an episode on November 25, 2021, when opposition politicians and activists called for his resignation when allegations surfaced that his father tasked two Aslan Abashidze-era law enforcement officials to bribe and pressure United National Movement’s elected member of the Batumi City Council. The allegations sparked protests in both Tbilisi and Batumi, demanding his resignation.

The then-Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili dismissed the allegations as “absurd”, backing Rizhvadze and calling him an “effective manager.”

In 2022, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Rizhvadze became the target of criticism when he could not answer a journalist’s question about who started the war in Ukraine. “You should ask this field specialist,” he replied.

In 2023, while presenting the government’s progress report to the Supreme Council of Adjara, Rizhvadze referred to the 2008 Russo-Georgian war as a “cowardly lost.” His remarks drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders, critical media outlets, and former military officers, who called for his resignation and a public apology.

GD-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili will hold consultations with the Supreme Council of Ajaria to confirm the appointment of the Head of the Government of Ajaria, said Chairman of the Supreme Council of Ajaria, David Gabaidze, in an interview with InterpressNews.

According to him, the meeting will be held as soon as possible. “Within two weeks after the termination of the powers of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, the President of Georgia, after consulting the political entities represented in the Supreme Council, will submit the candidacy of the Head of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara and the candidacy of the ministers nominated by the candidate for the post of the Head of the Government to the Supreme Council for approval,” he said.

“The Government of the Autonomous Republic of Ajara shall be considered approved if it is supported by the majority of the full composition of the Supreme Council. If the Supreme Council does not approve the Government within two weeks, the President of Georgia shall be authorized to submit the same or a different composition of the Government to the Supreme Council for approval, which shall be put to a vote within two weeks.” David Gabaidze noted.

