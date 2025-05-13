Batumi Mayor Resigns

On May 13, Archil Chikovani resigned as Mayor of Batumi, announcing his decision in a Facebook post in which he thanked the “big Georgian Dream family” and pledged his loyalty to the ruling party. It remains unclear who will replace Chikovani.

“It has been a great honor and an important responsibility to serve as the leader of the city. I would like to thank the citizens of Batumi for their expressed trust and support, and thank the team with whom I worked for years for the welfare of our city,” Chikovani said.

Chikovani, 43, was elected in 2021. Prior to that, he served as deputy mayor in 2020 and took over as acting mayor following the resignation of Lasha Komakhidze. From 2018 to 2021, he headed the administration of the government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

Chikovani’s resignation comes amid a GD officials’ reshuffle in the autonomous republic and just weeks after Tornike Rizhvadze stepped down as head of the local government of Adjara. Rizhvadze was replaced by Sulkhan Tamazashvili, the UK-sanctioned MIA officer who was nominated to the post by the GD-elected President, Mikheil Kavelashvili.

