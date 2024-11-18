Final Results of Adjara Supreme Council Elections

Elections to the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, the region’s 21-member legislative assembly, were held on 26 October in parallel with Georgia’s general parliamentary elections.

According to the summary protocol published by the Supreme Election Commission (SEC) of the Autonomous Republic on November 18, five parties were able to cross the 5% threshold necessary to gain proportional mandates.

According to the SEC, the total number of eligible voters was 317,119. The number of voters who participated in the elections was 201,572. 9,653 ballot papers were considered invalid.

The votes and mandates of those who passed the mandatory five percent threshold to enter Assembly are as follows:

Coalition for Change: Gvaramia, Melia, Girchi, Droa – 8.4% (16,115) – 1 seat in the Assembly

Unity-UNM – 14.26% (27,369) – 4 seats in the Assembly

Strong Georgia: Lelo, for People, For Freedom – 6.32% (12,118) – 1 seat in the Assembly

Gakharia-For Georgia – 8.63% (16,555) – 2 seats in the Assembly

Georgian Dream – 57.45% (110,232) – 13 seats in the Assembly

Members of the Assembly are:

Davit Gabaidze (Georgian Dream); Gogi Putkaradze (Georgian Dream); Tite Aroshidze (Georgian Dream); Ramaz Jincharadze (Georgian Dream); Tsotne Ananidze (Georgian Dream); Mindia Diasamidze (Georgian Dream); Vakhtang Beridze (Georgian Dream); Mamuka Turmanidze (Georgian Dream); Pridon Putkaradze (Georgian Dream); Davit Batsikadze (Georgian Dream); Marine Gvianidze (Georgian Dream); Davit Tedoradze (Georgian Dream); Pati Khalvashi (Georgian Dream); Elguja Bagrationi (Unity-UNM); Misha Bolkvadze (Unity-UNM); Edisher Zhgenti (Unity-UNM); Lia Jakeli (Unity-UNM); Gocha Gugunava (Gakharia-For Georgia); Irakli Bolkvadze (Gakharia-For Georgia); Mirdat Kamadadze (Coalition for Change); Genadi Tebidze (Coalition Strong Georgia).

Batumi, the capital of the autonomous region, has been another prominent venue of protests against what protesters call rigged elections and against the official results announced by the Central Election Commission. Students at the Batumi State University have announced protests and have spent the last five nights in the university.

