Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 3.5% in March 2025

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in March was 3.5%, the National Statistics Service (Geostat) reported on April 3. Meanwhile, consumer prices rose by 1.1% on a monthly basis.

According to Geostat, the annual inflation rate was primarily influenced by price changes in health (8.8% increase), food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.6% increase), restaurants and hotels (6.6% increase), miscellaneous goods and services (6.3% increase), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (4.2% increase) and communication (12.4% decrease).

Source: Geostat

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.8% increase), health (1.7% increase), and clothing and footwear (1% increase).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, the prices increased for the following subgroups: vegetables (7.4%), sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (6%), bread and cereals (4.8%), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (3.6%), fruit and grapes (3%), coffee, tea and cocoa (2.4%), fish (1.7%), oils and fats (1.1%), meat (0.7%). At the same time, prices decreased for milk, cheese, and eggs (-0.3%).

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)