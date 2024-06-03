Opposition Parties Sign Georgian Charter

The opposition political parties which have agreed to sign the Georgian Charter – a roadmap initiated by President Zurabishvili for resolving the political crisis and advancing EU integration – will do so today on June 3. Opposition parties For Justice, Greens Party, Girchi-More Freedom and Droa, European Democrats, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, European Georgia, Republican Party, For People, Ahali, Lelo for Georgia, Citizens, Freedom-Zviad Gamsakhurdia’s Way, United National Movement, Law and Justice, National-Democratic Party have already signed the Charter, according to the Presidential Administration.

At today’s briefing, the opposition For Georgia party said it supports the reforms’ part outlined in the Charter. It announced however the decision not to sign the Charter, citing objections to the idea of a technical government and the proposed early elections in 2025, which, according to For Georgia MP Beka Liluashvili “leads to political and legal deadlock.”

Earlier Iago Khvichia, the leader of Girchi, refused to join the President’s initiative. Although he expressed his party’s readiness to take part in the discussions, he said: “Of course, this document will not have our signature.”

The Georgian Charter, announced by President Zurabishvili on May 26, calls on all signatory parties, if they receive a popular mandate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, to commit to fulfilling its objectives during the spring session and to schedule early elections for the fall of 2025 to create the environment for free and fair elections. The technical, non-partisan government will be proposed by the President.

More to follow…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)