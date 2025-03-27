U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Passes MEGOBARI Act

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the MEGOBARI Act, a bipartisan bill reaffirming support for the Georgian people and the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration, TV Pirveli reported on March 27. The legislation also includes provisions for sanctions against officials of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The English abbreviation of the bill MEGOBARI means “friend” in Georgian. The full name of the bill is the Mobilizing and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence Act.

The MEGOBARI Act will:

Initiate a complete review of the U.S.–Georgia relationship, including all assistance programs;

Recognize the Georgian people’s support for the country’s constitutionally enshrined commitment to Euro-Atlantic accession processes;

Require the President to impose sanctions on Georgian Dream officials and their enablers who have engaged in corruption to derail Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, undermined Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, or engaged in other corrupt acts detrimental to stability in Georgia;

Bolster people-to-people ties and defense cooperation when Georgia realigns itself with its own Constitutional requirements;

Express support for Georgia’s full sovereignty and territorial integrity amid continued and illegal Russian occupation;

Support civil society, which has worked to defend the Georgian people and the Georgian Constitution from Georgian Dream government abuses.

Following the approval by the Committee, the bill will move to the full Senate for debate, amendments and a vote. A simple majority is needed to pass. Next the bill will be sent to the other chamber, where it follows the same process (committee review, debate and vote). If both chambers pass identical versions, it proceeds to the President. However, if the House and Senate pass different versions, a conference committee will negotiate a compromise, which both chambers must approve. After that the President either signs the bill, vetoes it (Congress can override with a two-thirds majority in both chambers) or takes no action. If no action is taken after ten days, it becomes law if Congress is in session.

Originally introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Joe Wilson in May 2024, the MEGOBARI Act was delayed during the previous congressional session but was reintroduced this year. It is now headed to additional committees for further consideration.

The MEGOBARI Act is separate from the Georgia People’s Act (GPA), introduced by a bipartisan group in the U.S. Senate.

