U.S. and Georgian flags. Photo: georgiaembassyusa.org
BREAKING: U.S. MEGOBARI Act Passes Committee, Poised for House Vote

Civil.ge Send an email 11/07/2024 - 19:15
On July 11, the U.S. Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee passed the Georgia sanctions legislation known as MEGOBARI Act with 46 votes in favor and six against, indicating strong bipartisan support, according to reporting by Alex Raufoglu, from the White House pool. The full house vote is expected in the coming days.

“It’s critical that this bill becomes a law before the October elections,” said Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), chairman of the U.S. Congress Helsinki Committee who introduced the MEGOBARI Act in May. The MEGOBARI Act envisages sanctions against Georgian officials responsible for undermining Georgia’s democracy and tasks relevant U.S. government agencies to report to Congress about the improper influence and sanctions evasion, as well as the Russian intelligence assets in Georgia.

