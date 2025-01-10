RFE/RL: Letter from Congress Urges U.S. Secretary of State Nominee Marco Rubio to Sanction Ivanishvili’s “Enablers”

Radio Free Europe’s Georgian service, citing its sources in Washington, DC reported that the U.S. Congress sent a letter to Secretary of State nominee Marko Rubio drawing his attention to “Georgian Dream’s authoritarian rule, election rigging” and “Georgia’s tilt toward the axis of aggression of China, Russia and Iran.” According to RFE/RL, the letter lists 25 names of Ivanishvili’s “enablers” responsible for elite corruption, propaganda, and repression, with a request to the future Secretary of State to sanction them.

The letter also informs the Secretary of State nominee of recent events in Georgia, including the pre-election environment, disputed elections, pro-European protests, the dispersal of peaceful demonstrators, and the persecution of civil society. The letter notes that, while it is true that the United States has taken commendable steps by sanctioning Ivanishvili, it is necessary to recognize that his power is being strengthened by a network of ‘enablers” and that these enablers should therefore be sanctioned.

The names on the list include Bidzina Ivanishvili’s family members, GD leaders, ministers and officials, businessmen, and judges:

Ekaterine Khvedelidze , Ivanishvili’s wife;

, Ivanishvili’s wife; Aleko Ivanishvili , Ivanishvili’s brother;

, Ivanishvili’s brother; Ucha Mamatsashvili , Ivanishvili’s cousin;

, Ivanishvili’s cousin; Shmagi Kobakhidze , Ivanishvili’s niece;

, Ivanishvili’s niece; Natia Turnava , Acting President of the National Bank of Georgia, former Minister of Economy;

, Acting President of the National Bank of Georgia, former Minister of Economy; Kakha Bekauri , Chair of Communication Commission;

, Chair of Communication Commission; Tornike Rizhvadze , Chair of the Government of Adjara;

, Chair of the Government of Adjara; Grigol Liluashvili , Head of the State Security Service of Georgia;

, Head of the State Security Service of Georgia; Vakhtang Gomelauri , GD Minister of Internal Affairs;

, GD Minister of Internal Affairs; Kakha Kaladze , Tbilisi Mayor and GD’s General Secretary;

, Tbilisi Mayor and GD’s General Secretary; Irakli Kobakhidze , referred to in the letter as “de facto prime minister;”

, referred to in the letter as “de facto prime minister;” Lasha Natsvlishvili , referred to in a letter as “party’s ideologist;”

, referred to in a letter as “party’s ideologist;” Vasil Maghlaperidze , former Director of the Public Broadcaster, referred to in a letter as “party’s ideologist;”

, former Director of the Public Broadcaster, referred to in a letter as “party’s ideologist;” Irakli Rukhadze , the owner of pro-government Imedi channel (the U.S. citizen);

, the owner of pro-government Imedi channel (the U.S. citizen); Soso Pkhakadze , founder of the Wissol Group, a petroleum products company;

, founder of the Wissol Group, a petroleum products company; Khvicha Makatsaria , owner of Cellfie, a telecommunication service provider;

, owner of Cellfie, a telecommunication service provider; Irakli Gilauri , Director of Georgia Capital, a holding company;

, Director of Georgia Capital, a holding company; Vano Chkhartishvili , businessman close to GD;

, businessman close to GD; Sulkhan Papashvili; businessman;

businessman; Giorgi Kapanadze , owner of shares of Georgian Manganese, a major exporter of ferroalloys;

, owner of shares of Georgian Manganese, a major exporter of ferroalloys; Ilia Tsulaia , founder of Archi, a real estate development company;

, founder of Archi, a real estate development company; Noshrevan Namoradze , owner of VR Holding, Krtsanisi Resort Residence, Krtsanisi Royal Residence, Krtanisi Villa Residence, Taborti Forest-Park Resort and other companies;

, owner of VR Holding, Krtsanisi Resort Residence, Krtsanisi Royal Residence, Krtanisi Villa Residence, Taborti Forest-Park Resort and other companies; Viktor Japaridze , owner of POSTV, the government’s propaganda mouthpiece, MP;

, owner of POSTV, the government’s propaganda mouthpiece, MP; Mikheil Chinchaladze , Judge;

, Judge; Levan Murusidze, Judge

Also Read: