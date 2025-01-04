Helsinki Commission Leaders Reintroduce MEGOBARI Act in Congress

Reps. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) and Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), the chairs of the Helsinki Commission, reintroduced the MEGOBARI Act on January 3, envisaging sanctions against Georgian government officials for human rights abuses and undermining democracy. The bill also tasks relevant U.S. government agencies to report to Congress about the improper influence and sanctions evasion, as well as the Russian intelligence assets in Georgia.

The bipartisan effort to pass legislation in support of democracy in Georgia comes amid the foreign policy U-turn on European integration, mounting repression by authorities, international isolation and democratic backsliding in Georgia.

The Biden administration has previously imposed sanctions and travel bans on Georgian Dream officials for a series of anti-democratic actions. This bill however, envisages further measures, such as requiring the executive branch to investigate all members of the Georgian Dream party and their immediate family members for undermining Georgian sovereignty and corruption.

Announcing the introduction of MEGOBARI Act the Chair of the Helsinki Commission Joe Wilson wrote on January 4: “It is our first priority to ensure the Georgian Nightmare comes to an end, and the Axis of Aggressors stop terrorizing the people of Georgia.”

Commenting on one of the first bills, sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans, to be introduced in the new Congress, Steve Cohen said, as quoted by the Hill: “We get sworn in in about 15 minutes, so even before being sworn in, the American congress is standing with the people of Georgia.”

Although the initial intention of the MEGOBARI Act sponsors was to pass it before the October 26 parliamentary elections, the legislation was repeatedly dropped in favor of other priorities in the final weeks of the last Congress. This time, however, the bill is expected to be pushed through.

In addition, last week Joe Wilson announced that he would also introduce “the Georgian Nightmare Non-Recognition Act, which will prohibit U.S. recognition of the illegal dictatorial regime in Georgia” and would recognize President Zurabishvili as the only legitimate leader of Georgia until the free and fair elections are held in the country. He also invited Salome Zurabishvili to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

Late last month, the Biden administration sanctioned the party’s honorary chairman, Bidzina Ivanishvili, for undermining democratic processes on behalf of or for the benefit of the Russian government. Dozens of Georgian officials and other nationals have been sanctioned by the US in recent months for corruption and undermining democracy in the country.

In a letter dated December 30, 2024 addressed to the Secretary of State Nominee Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Nominee Representative Michel Waltz, Rep. Joe Wilson urged them to extend sanctions already imposed on Bidzina Ivanishvili to his immediate family members and cronies as well as to dismantle “the Georgian sanctions evasion schemes.”

Meanwhile, another bipartisan bill supporting Georgian democracy – Georgian People’s Act has been sponsored in Senate by Senators James E. Risch (R-Idaho) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), the chair and ranking member, respectively, of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The bill contains the requirement for the US Department of State to develop a long-term strategy toward Georgia, including review of military assistance and requiring the United States government to pause all funding that provides support to the government of Georgia.

