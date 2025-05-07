The Daily Beat: 6 May

The MEGOBARI Act has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. It received strong support, with 349 votes in favor, including 168 Republicans and 181 Democrats, while only 42 representatives, 34 Republicans and 8 Democrats, voted against it.

Later, Rep. Joe Wilson, co-chair of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, also released a list of Georgian officials he labeled as “enablers of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s state capture.” He accused them of aligning Georgia with U.S. adversaries like China, Iran, and Russia. The list includes Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, and Foreign Affairs Minister Maka Botchorishvili, among other officials.

The passage of the MEGOBARI Act in the U.S. House of Representatives has prompted backlash from officials of the ruling Georgian Dream party, who have described it as “unfriendly,” “unfair,” and “trivial.” Meanwhile, opposition representatives have praised the move, contending that Ivanishvili’s regime will face further sanctions and grave political consequences.Civil.ge collected the domestic reactions to the MEGOBARI Act’s passage.

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze congratulated Friedrich Merz on becoming Chancellor of Germany, expressing hope for strengthened partnership and cooperation between the two nations. Recently, Kobakhidze and the Georgian Dream party officials criticized the “undermining actions” of the German Ambassador in Tbilisi, suggesting he be recalled.

Irakli Kobakhidze appointed new governors (state representatives) of the five regions of Georgia. Their appointment follows the GD’s decision to separate the Ministry of Regional Development from the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure, in a split that critics say is aimed at tightening the ruling party’s grip on the regions ahead of local elections in October.

In April, Georgia expelled 96 foreign nationals, as reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The ministry indicated that some individuals left the country voluntarily, while others were deported due to enforcement actions taken by the Migration Department. According to the press release from the MIA, those who were deported have been banned from re-entering the country.

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), a local watchdog, has decried the deportation of Temur Katamadze, stating that the court’s refusal to grant him international protection was both unlawful and unsubstantiated. The Interior Ministry has initiated deportation procedures against Katamadze, following the court’s decision. Katamadze, 57, known as the protests’ “flag bearer,” has lived in Georgia since 2012 and is recognized for being at the forefront of pro-EU rallies in Batumi.