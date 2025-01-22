Two Georgian Citizens Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

On January 22, the Georgian State Security Service (SSSG) reported that Aleksi Mamulia and Ivane Japiashvili, who had been illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces, had been released and are now in the Tbilisi-controlled territory.

The two were detained late last year near the village of Kvemo Nikozi, Gori municipality. The occupation regime accused them of assisting a military deserter from the war in Ukraine Vladimir Mamardashvili, to get into the Tbilisi-controlled territory.

The SSSG stated that the release process involved the use of the operational hotline mechanism of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM), as well as “all other relevant instruments at the disposal of the central government.”

The SSSG said that all responsibility for destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line rests with the occupying power.

“The central government, together with international partners, continues to work actively for the release of all citizens of Georgia illegally detained in the occupied territories”, the SSSG concluded.

