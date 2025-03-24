Chiatura Miners Protest in Tbilisi

Hundreds of Chiatura miners brought their protest to the capital and rallied in front of the Government Administration building in Tbilisi on March 24. The protests, which began in late February, have intensified following the complete shutdown of mining operations by the Georgian Manganese. The closure has left approximately 3,500 workers facing layoffs and three months of unpaid wages. It has plunged the western Georgian town, heavily reliant on the mining industry, into economic turmoil. The protesters among others, are demanding nationalization of the mining industry and immediate payment of owed salaries.

On March 7, Georgian Manganese and its contractor Chiatura Management Company (CMC) announced the complete shutdown of underground mining operations, citing “unprofitability” and falling global manganese prices.

Protesters’ Key Demands

Protest leader Tariel Mikatsadze addressed the crowd outside the government administration, outlining the protesters’ key demands:

Immediate payment of three months’ unpaid wages and state’s assistance in resolving banking issues affecting Chiatura workers, including loan payments and financial hardships.

State takeover of manganese extraction and processing, which will include direct worker participation rather than a new private investor.

Comprehensive health insurance for all Chiatura residents, citing environmental concerns, particularly air pollution levels “exceeding permissible norms by 32 times.”

The removal of Georgian Manganese from operations not only in Chiatura but also in Zestaponi and Vartsikhe, arguing that the company has inflicted “significant damage” on all three municipalities.

An investigation into Georgian Manganese’s business activities since 2006, with future operational permits contingent on the findings.

Creation of a dedicated fund for Chiatura that will receive 5% of manganese export revenues to address the financial problems and finance education.

Workers Demand State Intervention

“A new investor will not change our situation – one slave owner will simply replace another. We demand that the state take responsibility for manganese extraction and manage the enterprise alongside the working class,” Mikatsadze said to the crowd.

Addressing the ruling Georgian Dream government, Mikatsadze criticized officials for their inaction. “Sitting in an office is not a solution,” he said, calling on authorities to meet with the workers, accusing them of only remembering Chiatura’s existence during election periods.

After gathering outside the government building, protesters marched to the Public Broadcaster, demanding media coverage of their struggle. Demonstrators chanted “Glory to the workers!” and “Glory to the miners!” while carrying banners that read, “Quarry for the country, profit for the people.”

Rights Group Condemns Layoffs

On March 24, the Social Justice Center (SJC), a local rights group, condemned Georgian Manganese’s decision to lay off workers “without any consultation,” calling it a “gross violation of labor rights.” The organization urged the company to immediately pay wages, halt mass layoffs, and disclose financial data for independent assessment.

The watchdog criticized the absence of protesters at the meeting of the recently established Tripartite Commission under the GD government, calling on the authorities to take effective steps to resolve the social crisis and to allow direct workers to participate in all tripartite dialogues and consultations on the matter.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze commented on the miners’ protest in a March 20 appearance on the Public Broadcaster, stating that “it’s a difficult issue,” and a “global problem,” since the prices of the product have dropped significantly in the market. “It is also difficult to demand that a private business continue paying wages without operating. They have been doing this out of social responsibility, but it is not something that can be sustained indefinitely,” he said, expressing the hopes that the solution of the crisis will be found.

The crisis began in November when Georgian Manganese initially suspended operations. At the time, the company promised to resolve financial issues within four months and to pay miners 60% of their salaries during the shutdown. However, protesters claim these commitments were never fulfilled.

