Chiatura Miners Protest Industry Shutdown, Demand Nationalization

Miners in Chiatura have been protesting since early March after Georgian Manganese, the town’s largest employer, failed to resume temporarily suspended operations, did not pay promised salaries, and finally shut down completely. This has plunged the residents of this western Georgian town, which relies heavily on the mining industry, into a dire financial crisis as the protests intensify by the day.

What happened?

Mining operations in Chiatura have already been suspended since November of the last year. At the time, the Chiatura Management Company (CMC), a contractor for Georgian Manganese, cited a “sharp drop” in ferroalloy prices on the world market and protests at the mines as reasons for the temporary closure but promised to resolve the financial crisis within the next four months and to pay the miners 60 percent of their salaries in the meantime.

But after four months, mining operations have not resumed, and the miners say they have not been paid the promised 60 percent of their salaries for several months. This led the miners to take to the streets on March 1, demanding that the government intervene to ensure the protection of workers’ rights.

On March 7, Chiatura Management Company (CMC), a contractor for Georgian Manganese, announced that it would not resume underground mining, citing “unprofitability” and blaming months of recurring protests that it said had paralyzed operations. This has intensified the protests as 3,500 workers have been notified of the loss of their only source of income.

The CMC said, “During the last year, the financial situation of the company became extremely difficult due to the paralysis of the mines by the population. Even under the conditions of the closure, we had to pay 100% of our employees’ salaries.” The company claimed to have paid its employees a total of GEL 83 million (about USD 30 million) during the closure, resulting in a “colossal loss.”

The citizens are protesting the company’s decision to shut down production and are demanding that the Georgian Dream (GD) government address their urgent needs, including unpaid wages. In the longer term, they are calling for the nationalization of the mining industry in Chiatura.

By the third week of the protest, no representatives from the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party had met with them.

The Social Justice Center (SJC), a local human rights group, said the government shares responsibility, as Georgian Manganese has been run by a state-appointed special manager since 2017.

“Due to the improper organization of manganese mining in Chiatura by the company and the state, the local population is effectively becoming a victim of Georgian Manganese’s failure to meet its obligations,” the SJC said, adding that the GD government, which has direct control over the company, could ensure the protection of workers’ rights.

Protests Intensification

The company’s announcement of the closure on 7 March only served to intensify the protests in the town, which has a history of protesting over its dire socio-economic conditions. The latest solidarity march in Chiatura took place on Saturday, March 15. The demands were the same: to receive the promised 60 percent of their salaries and to nationalize the mining industry.

The protesters, including miners and their families, vowed to blockade the town hall and shut down the town starting Monday, March 17, to increase pressure on government officials. This did not happen as planned and the city hall employees were allowed to enter the building, but the demonstrators called on them to side with the protesting people. On Saturday, the protesters also said they would prevent the company from exporting manganese from the town.

“We say goodbye to the Georgian Manganese and Chiatura Management Company and all its tentacles. We demand the full nationalization of this natural resource – the nationalization that will bring prosperity to every resident of Chiatura and a tangible benefit to all of Georgia,” said Tariel Mikatsadze, one of the leaders of the protests, on Saturday protest rally.

The protesting citizens were addressed, among others, by Zurab Makharadze, the leader of the pro-Russian and violent Alt-Info movement. Claiming not to represent any political force, Makharadze told the protesters, “Now, when your leaders are saying that it [the mining industry] should be nationalized, this is not unfairness, this is restoring justice in effect. And what has been yours must be returned to you.”

Also Read: