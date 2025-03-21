New Ambassadors Appointed to Austria, Belarus, UAE, UN Office in Geneva and Uzbekistan

On March 21, Georgia appointed new ambassadors to Austria, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, and Uzbekistan according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Aleksandre Maisuradze has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to the OSCE and other international organizations in Vienna. According to the release, Maisuradze has held various positions in the Georgian diplomatic service since 1998, including Permanent Representative of Georgia to NATO and Permanent Representative of Georgia to the UN Offices in Geneva and other international organizations.

Giorgi Saganelidze has been named ambassador to the Republic of Belarus. Saganelidze has held various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1998, most recently as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Armenia.

Giorgi Janjgava has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the United Arab Emirates. Janjgava has held a number of diplomatic posts over the years, including posts of ambassador to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Iran.

Revaz Lominadze was appointed Permanent Representative of Georgia to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva. Lominadze previously served as Georgia’s ambassador to Cyprus and Swiss Confederation.

Davit Kotaria, who has served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1998, has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Uzbekistan. Prior to this appointment, Kotaria served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Belarus in 2012-2017. Since 2018, he has been a researcher at the Levan Mikeladze Diplomatic Training and Research Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)