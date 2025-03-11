Lukashenka: “We Support Georgia’s Steps to Defend its Statehood and Sovereignty”

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenka said Belarus very much appreciates and supports “Georgia’s steps to defend its statehood and sovereignty.” He stressed: “This is in line with our approaches.”

The remarks came during a ceremony on March 11, at which Lukashenko received the credentials of ambassadors, including Georgia’s ambassador to Belarus, Giorgi Saganelidze.

He said that Georgia does and “should do everything that’s in the interests of the Georgian people” and emphasized the “historical ties” between the two nations, which he described as a “solid basis for the resumption of full-fledged and comprehensive cooperation.”

Lukashenka assured that Belarus remains open to strengthening relations with Georgia. “We have absolutely no problems in our relations with Georgia,” the Belarusian leader added.

Ambassador Saganelidze, who began his mission in Minsk in “the best possible mood,” echoed these sentiments, noting the positive attitude between the peoples of the two countries. Previously, Saganelidze has been Georgia’s Charge d’Affaires in Belarus since September 2023.

“We realize that times are not easy. Accordingly, we need to find common ground and develop our bilateral relations in directions that are beneficial to both countries,” he added.

Saganelidze also expressed optimism about bringing Belarusian-Georgian relations to a higher level of cooperation. “We should try to make progress,” he said, adding that the most important thing is peace in both countries and in the region.

Asked about Belarus’s desire for closer dialogue with Georgia, Saganelidze said: “It is necessary to develop further relations if two or more sides wish so. Both the leadership of Belarus and the leadership of Georgia have such a desire. I think that if we try very hard, everything will work out.”

President Aleksandr Lukashenka’s was criticized in Georgia following his visit to the occupied Abkhazia. On September 28, 2022, Lukashenko met with the Kremlin-backed leader of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, in the resort town of Bichvinta.

President Salome Zurabishvili expressed deep concern, labeling the visit as unacceptable and a violation of Georgia’s Law on Occupied Territories. She emphasized that such actions undermine the principles of bilateral relations and international law. She also criticized Lukashenka for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In February 2023 Lukashenka received the then-leader of the occupied Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania in Minsk. The Georgian Foreign Ministry condemned the visit, saying that “the said action blatantly violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within the internationally recognized borders and is an attempt to legitimize the Russian occupation regime”.

However, the relations between the Georgian and Belarussian governments are allegedly closer than meets the eye. Georgia and Belarus have cultivated security and law enforcement cooperation, which was stepped up in April 2015 during Alexandar Lukashenka’s visit to Georgia. The two interior ministries have signed an agreement on cooperation in the fight against organized crime, as well as an agreement on readmission and protocol for its implementation. In August 2016, this collaboration expanded to include security services.

The visiting head of Belarusian KGB Valery Vakulchik signed an agreement with his counterpart Vakhtang Gomelauri, which included provisions for “operational and technical cooperation.” In December 2017, Gomelauri attended the centennial celebration of the Belarusian KGB and signed an agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information, cementing the relationship.

The Georgian Dream-dominated parliament ratified the 2016 agreement in 2021, already after the crackdown on Belarus protests, which sparked controversy. The lack of transparency concerning the implementation details of that agreement left lingering doubts. Gomelauri, one of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s most loyal allies, currently serves as the Minister of Interior and has been sanctioned by several countries.

Moreover, the similarities in repressive methods between Belarus and Georgia have raised additional questions on whether official Tbilisi has solicited advice from Belarus for some of the most alarming practices during recent crackdowns on pro-EU protesters.

