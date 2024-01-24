New Ambassadors to China, Israel, Jordan and Kuwait Appointed

Georgia has appointed new ambassadors to China, Israel, Kuwait and Jordan. According to a press release from the government administration, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with the newly appointed ambassadors on January, 24.

Paata Kalandadze has been appointed as the Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. Prior to this appointment, he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Arab Emirates. In different years, he held various positions at the Foreign Ministry, having served as Georgia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the State of Israel.

Zaza Kandelaki has been appointed as the Ambassador to Israel. Prior to this appointment, he served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. He has held various positions in the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was Georgia’s Ambassador to Poland and Hungary. He was also a member of the 4th Convocation of the Georgian Parliament.

Archil Dzuliashvili has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Before this appointment, he served as Georgia’s Ambassador to the Republic of India. He has also served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Arab Republic of Egypt and held various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Noshrevan Lomtatidze has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kuwait. Since June 2021, he has worked as Director of the Department of International Economic Relations at the Foreign Ministry of Georgia.

