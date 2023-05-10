Georgian FM Welcomes Moscow’s Decision to Abolish Visa Regime, Lift Ban on Air Flights

Commenting on Moscow’s decision to abolish the visa regime and lift the ban on air flights with Georgia, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said that from a humanitarian point of view, this decision “is welcome for any responsible government.”

He also noted that “more than one million Georgian citizens live in Russia” and have close ties with their relatives and friends living in Georgia, and Moscow’s decision will ease their everyday lives.

The Georgian Foreign Minister also clarified that “the decision of the Russian Federation is an independent, sovereign decision” and that each country decides on its own whether to impose or lift visa requirements for the citizens of any country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree that from May 15, 2023, citizens of Georgia will be able to enter and leave Russia without a visa for up to 90 days. In addition, the ban on Russian air flights to Georgia will also be lifted from May 15, 2023 according to another decree.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has criticized Russia’s decision, calling it “another Russian provocation.” She called on the Georgian government “to take a clear position.” “It is necessary to take some measures to keep everything within a normal, civilized framework. We are a very tolerant country, but there are some things that cannot happen in this country.” – she added.