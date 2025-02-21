22 Arrested for Drug Crimes, Including 12 Dealers

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said it arrested 22 people for drug crimes, including 12 drug dealers, as a result of operational and investigative actions carried out by the Central Criminal Police Departments. Among the detainees are Georgian, Belarusian, Ukrainian, Jordanian and Turkish citizens. The crimes committed are punishable with up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

“Based on a judge’s ruling, the police conducted several controlled drug purchases from individuals charged with illegal drug distribution and made covert audio-video recordings of these purchases.”

Twelve people, including five foreigners, were arrested for a large and especially large amount of narcotic drugs, as well as illegal selling, attempted selling, and preparation of marijuana.

Ten people, including five foreigners, were arrested for the illegal purchase, storage as well as attempted illegal purchase of large and especially large amounts of narcotic drugs, as well as psychotropic substances.

“During personal and house searches of individuals arrested on drug charges, as well as from locations indicated by them, law enforcement officers seized various types of especially large amounts of narcotic substances, including ‘heroin’, ‘buprenorphine’, ‘ecstasy’, ‘suboxone’, ‘methadone’, ‘amphetamine’, ‘mephedrone’, ‘alpha-PVP’, and ‘marijuana’,” the MIA added.

According to the MIA, the police also seized money presumably received from drug sales, adhesive tapes, and electronic scales as evidence.

The investigation is being conducted under articles 260, 18-260, 19-260, 261, 18-273, 19-273 and 273 of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

