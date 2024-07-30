28 Arrested for Drug Crimes, Including 16 Dealers

The Ministry of Internal Affairs arrested 28 people for drug crimes, including 16 drug dealers, as a result of operational and investigative actions carried out in cooperation with the Prosecutor’s Office, the MIA reported on July 30. Among those arrested are Georgian and foreign citizens. The committed crimes envisage up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

“Various types of large and particularly large amounts of narcotic drugs were seized by the law enforcement officers as evidence. On the basis of the judge’s ruling, the police made several control purchases of drugs from persons, lager arrested on charges of illegal selling of drugs, as well as secretly audio-video recorded these purchases,” the police said.

16 people, including eight foreigners, were arrested for for a large and especially large amount of narcotic drugs, as well as illegal selling, attempted selling, and preparation of the narcotic drug Marijuana.

Twelve people, including four foreigners, were arrested for the illegal purchase and storage of large and particularly large quantities of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and marijuana, illegal import into Georgia, illegal planting and cultivation of plants containing narcotic drugs.

“During the personal search and search conducted in residential houses of the persons arrested on charges of drug crimes, the law enforcement officers also seized a large amount of narcotics, including: “cocaine”, “heroine”, “alpha PvP”, “methadone”, “MDMA”, “mephedrone”, “lysergide”, “ketamine”, “buprenorphine”, “subotex”, “ecstasy”, “methamphetamine”, “marijuana” and the narcotic plant “cannabis” were taken as evidence,” the MIA added.

The investigation is being conducted under articles 260, 261, 262, 265, 18-260, 19-260, 273 and 19-273 of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

