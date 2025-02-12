The Daily Beat: 11 February

In an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has said that the “pragmatic” steps taken by the Georgian Dream government have prompted reciprocal steps by Russia and that such a consistent development of relations with Georgia will lead to the ‘full restoration of diplomatic relations.’ This is not the first time that Moscow has signaled a possible restoration of diplomatic relations with Georgia, 20% of whose territory it currently occupies.

As Galuzhin signaled the full restoration of diplomatic ties between Russia and Georgia, a Russian passenger jet flying from Moscow Vnukovo airport landed at Sokhumi airport in occupied Abkhazia. According to Russian authorities, it was a test flight, with regular flights expected to start in early summer. This marks the first flight in 32 years as the airport had been closed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). GD government has not commented on this test flight so far.

Lasha Gabitashvili, who GD MPs previously assaulted in Abu Dhabi, was attacked by three individuals in Tbilisi and subsequently hospitalized. Gabitashvili reported that the incident occurred while he was enjoying a morning walk with his dog. Commenting on the incident, GD MP Irakli Zarkua, a participant in the Abu Dhabi incident, denied any involvement in the assault, asserting that such behavior is not his style.

As anti-regime resistance continues, GD-controlled courts are relentlessly pursuing harsh fines and imprisonment for young people who actively participate in protest rallies. Most protesters face fines and incarceration for allegedly blocking roads and disobeying police orders. For more updates on resistance-related developments, please follow our live blog: Resistance.

The co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) from the EU, the UN, and the OSCE met in Tbilisi with Lasha Darsalia, the head of the Georgian delegation to the GID. This meeting was held in preparation for the 63rd round of the GID, scheduled for March 4-5. According to the Foreign Ministry, the participants discussed key issues on the GID agenda, including the EU-brokered ceasefire agreement and its implementation, as well as the return of internally displaced persons.

The GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, accompanied by a government delegation, attended the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. During his address at the Summit, Kobakhidze highlighted Georgia’s economic achievements. Additionally, as part of his visit, he met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Ahmed Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah.