Photo Story | “Stand Up Georgia”: Protesters Hold Ground on Day 214 of Resistance

Crowds gathered on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue on Day 214 of non-stop Georgian resistance to protest continued repression by the Georgian Dream government.

Various speakers addressed the rally, including Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zurabishvili, activists, students, and family members of detained protesters.

The rally comes as authorities intensify a crackdown on dissent, jailing several opposition leaders and activists over the past weeks. Dozens remain in jail on criminal charges believed to be politically motivated, and several protesters have already been sentenced to years in prison.

“Unity is the plan,” Zurabishvili told the public, congratulating them on seven months of protests to which “they could not do anything” and which “they could not disperse.”

