Galuzin: Development of Relations with Georgia Will Lead to Restoration of Diplomatic Relations

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has said that the “pragmatic” steps taken by the Georgian Dream government have prompted reciprocal steps by Russia, and that such a consistent development of relations with Georgia will lead to the ‘full restoration of diplomatic relations’.

In an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia Galuzin was asked to comment on GD Prime Minsiter’s Irakli Kobakhidze’s statement that Georgia would maintain a pragmatic policy with Russia and on under what conditions the restoration of the diplomatic relations with Georgia would be possible.

The Russian official indicated that Russia would not set any conditions for the restoration of relations, saying: “In general, it is not exactly our policy to impose conditions, although in some cases it has to be done, but this is still an exception to the rules. We are in favor of further development of relations with neighboring Georgia”.

He also praised the GD government’s “pragmatic line” towards Russia: “Seeing this pragmatic line of the government of the Georgian Dream Party, we have taken and are taking steps to develop Russian-Georgian cooperation, first of all, in the interests of the peoples of our countries.

According to him, “this is precisely what dictated such decisions taken by Russia as the resumption of air links between Russia and Georgia, the restoration of visa-free travel for those traveling on short trips to our country, and then, a year later, for those Georgian citizens who come to Russia to work, study and simply live here”.

Galuzin said Moscow was ready “to continue on this path, ready to develop pragmatic and mutually beneficial co-operation with Georgia.” He also stated: “We have been and will continue to be Georgia’s key economic partner.”

He said: “We believe that such a consistent development of relations with neighboring Georgia will at some stage lead us to full normalization and the restoration of diplomatic relations” adding that Moscow is prepared “to go as far here as the Georgian side is prepared to go, and there are no restrictions for us here.”

This is not the first time that Moscow has signaled a possible restoration of diplomatic relations with Georgia, 20% of whose territory it currently occupies. Previously, similar statements were made by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Federal Council Chair Valentina Matvienko, MFA Spokesperson Maria Zakharova and others.

