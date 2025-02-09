Georgian Public Assembly Established to Facilitate Resolution of Political Crisis

On February 8, the founding congress of the “Georgian Public Assembly” was held at “Theatre Factory 42,” officially establishing the organization. The Assembly aims to facilitate a peaceful and strategic solution to the current crisis and to return the country to the path of a democratic republic, a constitutional state and of a European integration.

2,000 citizens and more that 20 social groups groups have united to protect and promote European values, as they themselves announced. Members will have the opportunity to join specialized working groups, allowing them to engage in discussions and increase public pressure on key issues. Anyone interested in joining the assembly can do so by signing a charter establishing the assembly.

According to the Assembly charter, the assembly’s goal is to “promote the development of a sustainable democratic system that will maximally exclude the seizure of power in the future and ensure the sovereignty of citizens.”

The document also states: “We consider it critically important to hold new free and fair elections as soon as possible, which will truly express the will of the citizens of Georgia, immediately stop violence against peaceful protests and release those unjustly detained during protest actions.”

“Recognizing that in order to achieve these goals, a broad public consensus, coordination between different political parties and interest groups, and the existence of a mechanism for sustainable cooperation are of paramount importance” the platform for public-political cooperation is created the charter states, “based on the 1927 Georgian National Congress.”

For the past 74 days, Georgia has been the witness of continuous protests that have brought together people of different professions and political viewpoints. The artistic community has been particularly vocal. On January 23, Georgian artists staged a protest performance at the Vaso Abashidze Theatre—where actors had gone on strike following the arrest of their colleague Andro Chichinadze – issued a manifesto and announced plans to tour the country, meeting citizens and campaigning for freedom.

The newly formed Public Assembly is could be seen in the context of this growing civic movement, positioning itself as an alternative way to resolve the crisis and ensure long-term democratic stability in Georgia.

Also Read: