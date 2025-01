On January 23 at Vaso Abashidze Theatre, which had announced a strike after the arrest of its actor, Andro Chihinadze, Georgian artists staged a performance in which it issued a manifesto and announced plans to tour Georgia’s regions to campaign for freedom and to hold meetings with citizens. “Along with these[illegally detained] people, Georgian culture is also imprisoned,” stated Georgian film director David Doiashvili at the event.

