Civic Movement Fined for Hanging Banner Denouncing “Stolen Election”

The civic movement For Freedom, which is a member of the local observer mission My Vote, has been fined 3000 GEL (1100 USD) for hanging a banner on the wall of its office building, that reads “Russian Dream Stole Elections.”

The local government of Ozurgeti, a town in western Georgia, said that hanging the banner was “illegal advertising”.

According to the media sources, the members of the observer movement were initially individually fined 1500 GEL (550 USD) for this banner two days ago.

“With this banner we are protesting against the stolen elections… It is completely absurd to say that this is an advertisement for something… This is repression, this is an attempt to deprive people of their freedom of speech,” Otar Revishvili, the founder of the movement, told the media.

He also said that the movement would not pay the fine and would fight the decision in court.

