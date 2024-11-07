skip to content
The banner for which the For Freedom Movement was fined. It reads: "Russian Dream Stole Elections!" The second banner reads: "No to Repression". Photo: official Facebook page of Civic Movement for Freedom
News

Civic Movement Fined for Hanging Banner Denouncing “Stolen Election”

Civil.ge Send an email 07/11/2024 - 16:52
1 minute read

The civic movement For Freedom, which is a member of the local observer mission My Vote, has been fined 3000 GEL (1100 USD) for hanging a banner on the wall of its office building, that reads “Russian Dream Stole Elections.”

The local government of Ozurgeti, a town in western Georgia, said that hanging the banner was “illegal advertising”.

According to the media sources, the members of the observer movement were initially individually fined 1500 GEL (550 USD) for this banner two days ago.

“With this banner we are protesting against the stolen elections… It is completely absurd to say that this is an advertisement for something… This is repression, this is an attempt to deprive people of their freedom of speech,” Otar Revishvili, the founder of the movement, told the media.

He also said that the movement would not pay the fine and would fight the decision in court.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 07/11/2024 - 16:52
1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

ISFED Raises Concerns Over Gender-Based Voter Disparities in CEC’s Election Data

07/11/2024 - 16:13

62nd Round of Geneva International Discussions

07/11/2024 - 15:05

Friends of Georgia Call for International Investigation into Alleged Election Fraud

06/11/2024 - 18:14

Georgian Politicians React to Donald Trump’s Expected Win in Elections

06/11/2024 - 13:50
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button