GPB Employees Distance Themselves from GD Decision, Say Channel is Biased

Sixty employees of the Georgian Public Broadcaster, including its prominent faces, TV presenters Nino Zautashvili and Vasil Ivanov-Chikovani, have signed a statement condemning the violent crackdown on protesters and distancing themselves from the Georgian Dream party’s decision to halt the EU membership process until 2028. The document says that the move violates Georgia’s constitutional commitment to European integration.

The signatories of the document also highlight the role of the Public Broadcaster, whose independence is defined in Article 17 of the Constitution. They express their concern that “the Public Broadcaster has recently been unable to fulfill its obligations imposed by law, and has not reflected events in depth and impartially.”

They further condemn the police violence saying: “We, as ordinary citizens of this country, condemn the brutal raids, persecutions and arrests of civilians, stand by the demonstrators and consider our civic responsibility to protect the present and future, chosen by the people, supported by the constitution,” the statement reads, adding “We stand with the demonstrators and believe it’s our civic duty to protect the constitution.”

It calls on the Public Broadcaster to provide space for public opinion and discussion, criticizing its recent biased coverage. The statement is open for signatures.

In recent days, protests were held in front of the Public Broadcaster building to demand air time for dissenting opinions. On both occasions, an agreement was reached with the broadcaster’s management and the airtime was given over to public discussions.

The protesters also demanded the resignation of the channel’s director, Tinatin Berdzenishvili, and the Board Chair, Vasil Maglaperidze, as well as open access to live broadcasts and the possibility for the opposition leaders and President Salome Zurabishvili to speak.

Management has issued a statement claiming they are free and impartial in broadcasting the protests, despite facing pressure from other private-owned media representatives.

GPB is widely accused of broadcasting Georgian Dream propaganda and not giving airtime to the opposition views. Maglaperidze is a former deputy chair of the ruling Georgian Dream. The channel was previously accused by watchdogs of heavy bias, several journalists alleged censorship.

