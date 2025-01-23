UK Ambassador on Sanctions, Democracy, and Georgia’s Economic Future

The British Ambassador, Gareth Ward, outlined the UK’s position on the unfolding political crisis in Georgia while speaking to the journalists at the Vodafone Group event on January 23. Although he declined to discuss future sanctions in advance, he stressed that current UK measures were aimed at supporting the defense of fundamental freedoms in Georgia.

“The key thing is that we want to see the right to protest and freedom of expression protected in Georgia, that’s the objective of the sanctions,” he stated. Ward underscored the UK’s decision to “stop funding programs and support of the Georgian government and restrict our defense and political contacts with Georgia’s government” until democratic backsliding is addressed. “That’s what we announced in December, and it remains our position,” Ward remarked.

Despite these measures, Ward highlighted that British Airways and EasyJet will commence direct flights between London and Tbilisi from March, saying that the UK wants the Georgian economy to succeed, and adding that he hopes this partnership will strengthen economic ties further.

The Ambassador also praised civil society’s role in fostering democracy and European values in Georgia and affirmed that while the UK will restrict its contacts with the GD government, it will continue the economic assistance by funding the civil society of Georgia, since “we think that the civil society is hugely important part of any democratic society.”

This comment comes following an Early Day Motion (EDM) introduced by UK MP James MacCleary in Parliament, calling for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chair of the Georgian Dream Party, citing his alleged responsibility for Georgia’s democratic regression. The motion was signed by 13 MPs. Meanwhile, the UK has already imposed asset freezes and travel bans on five senior Georgian officials, including Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, for their roles in “serious human rights violations,” targeting peaceful protesters, media, and opposition figures.

