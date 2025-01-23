Zurabishvili: Former U.S. Administration’s “Lack of Engagement” with Georgia May Have Encouraged Russia

In a discussion at the American Enterprise Institute, President Salome Zurabishvili argued that the former U.S. administration’s “lack of engagement” with Georgia may have encouraged Russia to advance its interests in Georgia.

“There was a lack of engagement, which maybe has encouraged Russia to be more proactive in the region and try to push this proxy regime to turn more and more pro-Russian,” Zurabishvili said.

Zurabishvili elaborated, “There was no high-level visit to Georgia; Secretary Blinken never visited Georgia,” noting that Antony Blinken had traveled to the Caucasus but skipped Georgia. She also said that neither the Georgian side, including herself in her capacity as President of Georgia, had an official visit to the U.S.

Conversely, President Zurabishvili referred several times to the newly elected Trump’s vision of building a “strong America.” She said that Georgia is looking for such a strong America that can “show and tell” Russia that it cannot take over or dominate Georgia and the Caucasus region at large.

She said she gave this message to the new cabinet members, that the new administration cannot project the image of a strong America if it gives up the Caucasus and Georgia with its strategic location and the Black Sea to Russia.

During the nearly hour-long discussion, Zurabisvhili spoke about current developments in Georgia, the actions of the ruling Georgian Dream party and the repression it has wrought, and her expectations of the West’s actions vis-a-vis Georgia.

President Salome Zurabishvili has been in Washington for almost a week, attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump, holding introductory meetings with members of the new cabinet and senators, and giving several interviews and discussions on the current situation in Georgia.

