President Zurabishvili Visits Washington to Attend President Trump’s Inauguration

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili arrived in Washington, D.C. for a visit on January 17 to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. Salome Zurabishvili met with nominee for Secretary of State Marco Rubio and nominee for Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. She also met with the IRI vice president Scott Mastic. Notably, no representatives of the Georgian Dream (GD) government are expected to attend the ceremony.

Salome Zurabishvili has already met with the Vice President of the International Republican Institute (IRI) to discuss Georgia’s political challenges and “present demands that will be acceptable to society, new forces, political parties, and non-governmental organizations.”

President Zurabishvili is also scheduled to participate in a January 21 discussion at the Atlantic Council, focusing on Georgia’s political challenges and Russia’s malign influence in the region.

President Zurabishvili said the main message she brings to the D.C. is that the existing regime in Georgia “cannot be a legitimate representative of the Georgian people.” She said: “This is no longer just about elections,” Zurabishvili said. “It is about a regime that has departed from the constitution and no longer bears any sign of democracy or statehood.”

Meeting with IRI Leadership

As part of her working visit to Washington, Zurabishvili met with the IRI Vice President Scott Mastic and the leadership of the International Republican Institute (IRI) to discuss the country’s political challenges. Following the meeting, Zurabishvili said that IRI is a “great supporter of Georgian society and political parties” and emphasized IRI’s readiness to assist Georgia in creating the necessary conditions for holding new fair elections.

She underscored the urgency of acting immediately to prepare for the new elections, describing it as a “short-term plan,” which includes defining demands that are acceptable to the public, new political forces, non-governmental organizations, and political parties.

Zurabishvili Attends Pre-Inauguration Event

Salome Zurabishvili attended a pre-inauguration reception hosted by Donald J. Trump Jr., son of the President-elect Donald Trump, and and met briefly with the host and the nominees for Secretary of State and Secretary of Defence.

“I was grateful to introduce President Zurabishvili to Donald J. Trump Jr., two amazing people working to do so much good in the world,” U.S. Congressman and Chair of the Helsinki Commission Joe Wilson wrote on X.

Zurabishvili met with the future Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “I am grateful to bring together two great patriots – President Zurabishvili and Secretary of State Marco Rubio – to safeguard the strong U.S.-Georgia relationship and defeat the tyrannical Ivanishvili regime,” Joe Wilson posted on X.

Zurabishvili’s also met with Pete Hegseth, nominated to become the U.S. Secretary of Defense. Wilson wrote :”It was great to bring together President Zurabishvili with future Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Peace through Strength is back.”

