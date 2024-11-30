NBG Employees Distance Themselves From GD U-Turn

176 employees of the National Bank of Georgia have distanced themselves from the decision of Georgian Dream to suspend the process of joining the European Union. In a public statement issued on 30 November, they say that Georgia’s unilateral decision to suspend negotiations with the European Union until 2028 is not in line with the country’s historical aspirations to become a full member of the European family.

“The staff of the National Bank of Georgia, within the framework of the Association Agreement with the European Union and in accordance with the commitments undertaken by Georgia, have been working for years to bring the Georgian financial sector closer to European standards, which has significantly contributed to a sustainable and steadily growing financial system.”

The NBG employees further add that PM Kobakhidze’s statement to withdraw rom accession negotiations contradicts Article 78 of the Constitution of Georgia and is not in line with the country’s historic aspiration to become a full member of the European family.

“We, the staff of the National Bank of Georgia, support the continuous and irreversible implementation of the country’s European integration,” the statement reads.

The statement is one of a series of statements by civil servants representing various state agencies denouncing the U-turn on EU accession announced by PM Kobakhidze on November 28.

