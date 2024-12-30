The Daily Beat: 29 December

A ruling party loyalist, Mikheil Kavelashvili, known for far-right views and derogatory comments about LGBTQ people, was sworn in as Georgia’s new president on Sunday. Kaveashvili’s inauguration came moments after the outgoing Salome Zurabishvili declared herself the country’s “only legitimate president,” nevertheless vacating the presidential palace.

A series of repressive laws, including a ban on wearing face masks during demonstrations, that were rushed through by the GD parliament following the brutal crackdown on protesters, were signed into law by Mikheil Kavelashvili immediately after being sworn in and published in an official gazette on Sunday night, making them effective starting December 30.

On Saturday, opponents of the ruling Georgian Dream’s reversal on the EU path have taken to the streets, forming a “Chain of Unity” as protests continue for over a month now. Despite the cold and rainy December day, thousands of people took to the streets to stand in the “Chain of Unity,” especially in the capital Tbilisi, as well as in large cities like Batumi and Kutaisi. President Salome Zurabishvili has also joined the line to hold hands with the protesting citizens. For more updates on the month-long Georgian resistance, visit our Liveblog.

In a revealing interview with TV Pirveli, Irakli Shaishmelashvili, the former head of the Operational Planning Unit at the Interior Ministry’s Special Task Unit, shared significant insights about systemic problems within the Ministry. He spoke of the methods employed by the Interior Ministry to disperse protests and hinted at Bidzina Ivanishvili’s potential involvement in decision-making processes. Shaishmelashvili has since left the country out of concern for his safety and his family.

On December 28, the Georgian ambassadors gathered for the traditional annual Ambassadorial conference. GD’s Foreign, Maka Botchorishvili, opened the ambassadorial meeting by addressing the current situation, attributing it to ongoing global complexities. She urged diplomats to demonstrate courage and emphasized the need to protect national interests. Botchorishvili also highlighted the importance of having robust state institutions to achieve that goal.

On December 27, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, the patron of the ruling Georgian Dream party and the country’s de facto leader for “actions or policies that undermine democratic processes or institutions in the United States or abroad” favoring Russia. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Ivanishvili under the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions – E.O. 14024.

Commenting on Bidzina Ivanishvili’s sanctioning by the U.S., Georgian Dream PM Irakli Kobakhidze said that Ivanishvili has been effectively under sanctions for several years. He called the recent move “blackmail” and claimed it was a “reward” for Ivanishvili’s efforts in protecting Georgia from war. For more detailed information on the reactions to U.S. sanctions against Ivanishvili, both domestically and internationally, read our material.

The Foreign Ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries issued a joint statement, calling for a thorough and impartial investigation into the irregularities reported ahead of and during the October 26 parliamentary elections. They also condemned violence and intimidation against peaceful demonstrators, politicians, and media representatives, as well as threats made against President Salome Zurabishvili.

In a statement on the situation in Georgia dated December 26, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for a formal debate on suspending Georgia’s EU accession process, citing the ruling Georgian Dream party’s “increasingly authoritarian policies.” She said Germany is considering various options with the EU partners, including “ending visa-free travel for Georgian leaders to launching targeted sanctions.”

After a turbulent year, we hope for better winds in 2025. The Daily Beat will take a short New Year break and will resume reporting after the holidays. We wish our readers a Happy New Year!