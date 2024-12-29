Joint Statement by Baltic-Nordic Foreign Ministers on Situation in Georgia

The Nordic and Baltic Foreign Ministers called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the irregularities reported ahead of and during the October 26 parliamentary elections in their joint statement issued on December 30.

They also condemned violence and intimidation against the peaceful demonstrators, politicians and media representatives, as well as threats made against President Salome Zurabishvili.

The statement reads: “As long-standing friends of Georgia, and supporters of the European aspirations of the Georgian people, we are alarmed by the country’s path toward deeper polarization and crisis.”

Stressing that Georgia “urgently” needs a way out of the crisis and to restore public trust in its democratic institutions, the Ministers urge the Georgian authorities “to take immediate steps in this direction, including by implementing OSCE electoral recommendations and by considering the possibility of new elections based on these recommendations.”

NB8 (Nordic – Baltic Eight) is a regional co-operation format that includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. NB8 was established as formal co-operation agreement between the Nordic Council and the Baltic Assembly in 1992.

